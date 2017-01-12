Former Hearts skipper joins Bechem United

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain Owusu Bempah has joined fellow premier league side Bechem United.

Bempah completed his move to the Bechem based side after signing a one year deal.

His contract at Hearts was not renewed and obviously the next step was to seek for a new challenge elsewhere.

Bempah’s move to Bechem forms part of the team’s plans of strengthening their squad ahead of their participation in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League and CAF Confederation Cup.

He becomes the 14th player to be signed by the defending FA Cup champions.

