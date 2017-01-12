EX- President Mahama is the greediest handsome man – A Plus

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Source: fredericknoamesi.com

2017-01-11

play videoA Plus and ex President Mahama

Ghanaian musician and politician, Kwame A- Plus has descended heavily on former president John Mahama in a rather unfortunate way.

The Musician whose party is in power now in a video that went viral on social has described John Mahama as the greediest human being ever on earth.

A- Plus who seemed not happy about the former president’s decision to hijack the residence which is meant for the incumbent Vice President Alhaji Dr. Bawumia record a self video and lambasted Mahama.

In the video, A- Plus gave a vivid history of John Mahama’s political achievement and all the money and benefits he has received over these years.

“I have never seen any person as greedy as former president Mahama. The man is so greedy that words cannot describe him.”

“Mahama was an MP for many years and he received the Ex-gratias, he became a vice- president with many benefits. Now he is a former president and the country has promised him millions of cedis. So why won’t him vacate the house?”

Rounding up, A-Plus charges President Nana Akufo Addo to be firm and sack Mahama from the house so Veep Bawumia can move in.

Watch the video below: