Ex-Hearts coach Preko wins Nigeria super cup with Ifenyi Ubah

Former Hearts of Oak assistant coach Yaw Preko has won his first trophy with Nigerian club Ifenyi Ubah.

Preko guided 10-man Ifenyi Ubah to beat Rangers FC on penalties to annex the Nigeria Super cup title.

For over 30 minutes, Ifenyi Ubah had to play with a man down after Ghanaian player Kojo Baah was sent off in the 60th minute.

But the Ghanaian tactician’s strategy worked to perfection as he guided his side to the entire duration of the game, dominating play and pushing the decider into penalties.

Preko’s Ubah rose to the occasion by converting four spot kicks while their opponents only managed with three.

The former Hearts assistant coach was denied the substantive coaching rôle of the club by the management despite demonstrating his tactical acumen of the game with many saying he was only fit for the deputy role.

Preko’s inspirational character and intelligence on the field which was not admired by the Phobians has vindicated him as he guided Ubah to the title.