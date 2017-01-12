DKB hangs out with Azuma Nelson

Derrick Kobina Bone popularly referred to as DKB

DKB has shared an iconic photo he took with legendary boxer, Azuma Nelson also called ‘the Champ’.

He shared memories of the boxing great from his childhood, as usual, in a humorous Instagram post.

The popular comedian narrated how he stayed up like other young boxing fans, only to turn up in school feeling sleepy the next day.

“With “ Zoom Zoom” the boxing legend himself. We used to stay up late to watch him receive no beatings and that day everybody gets sleepy in school so we also receive no beatings,” he joked in his post.