Bro Sammy's lover arrives in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2017

2017-01-11

play videoOhemaa Jacky at Kotoka International Airport

Female gospel musician Ohemaa Jacky who was in the news months ago about her pregnancy with renowned gospel musician, Brother Sammy is in Ghana.

Zionfelix.net had hint of her decision to travel from UK to Ghana on Sunday evening so we rushed to Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, January 10 afternoon to welcome her back home.

Jacky on her arrival confirmed to Zionfelix.net reports that Bro Sammy impregnated her was true. The Hakuna Matata singer narrated how the pregnancy disappeared after 7 months.

The female musician who did not talk much about her pregnancy saga with Sammy said she would cry if she continues to speak more about the issue. She promised to narrate her ordeal with Bro Sammy in her subsequent interviews but not when she has just arrived in Ghana because it will ruin her stay in the country.

Speaking to Zionfelix.net at the airport on her arrival, Ohemaa Jacky said she is in Ghana to promote her first album which has the hit song, Hakuna Matata.

Watch Ohemaa Jacky’s arrival interview with Zionfelix.net