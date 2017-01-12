Angry Portuphy shreds Akufo-Addo over NPP attacks, seizures

Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress has torn president Nana Akufo-Addo to shreds accusing him of fraud, dishonesty and failing to call his marauding supporters to order.

Wearing a red scarf and in an angry tone, Kofi Portuphy said the seizures and attacks by persons linked to the opposition New Patriotic Party in the wake of the change in government are a “veritable threat to Ghana’s security.”

Addressing a number of issues including ex-president Mahama’s bungalow request and the plagiarism saga at a press conference in Accra Thursday, the party chairman said the NDC should not be blamed if the “beastly conduct of the Akufo-Addo’s invincible forces leads to reprisal attacks by the NDC.”

According to him, the “lack of positive and unifying character traits” of Nana Akufo-Addo which wounded the NPP in opposition will not be allowed to wound the whole country in government.

His gun-scatter-attacks on Akufo-Addo follow a wave of seizures and marauding behaviors by persons affiliated to the New Patriotic Party.

Shortly after winning power, some of the supporters have attacked statutory institutions including the National Health Insurance Scheme, women under School Feeding Program, the passport office in Accra, toll booths across the country.

The attacks are a repeat of what happened in 2008 when the NDC won power under the late president John Mills.

The police have been helpless, having tried to bring the situation under the control.

Kofi Portuphy said his party can no longer tolerate the reckless and irresponsible attacks by the followers of the NPP.

He called on the police, the National Peace Council and other influential bodies to intervene and bring the situation under control before it gets out of hand.

Bad Faith

The chairman also accused the president of bad faith in the John Mahama bungalow controversy which has received widespread public condemnation.

The president had requested the Nana Akufo-Addo government to allow him retain his plush bungalow as part of his ex-gratia.

By law the country is supposed to provide accommodation for the ex-president but he was mandated to vacate his official residence before another president is sworn in.