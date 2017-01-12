AFCON 2017: Timing of tournament gives Atsu headache

Photo By Senyuiedzorm A. Adadevoh

Ghana winger Christian Atsu wants the Confederation of Africa (CAF) Football to look at the timing of the Africa Cup of Nations since it conflicts with the major European Leagues.

African players based abroad have always been in a tight corner when it comes to leaving their clubs to join their respective national teams for the tournament.

Many players have expressed the desire to have the tournament coincide with the summer break.

Atsu who has regained his form ever since making his loan move to Newcastle United from Chelsea is one of those players.

“It is a worry to many players especially the foreign players, it affects us a lot,” he told TV3.

“Most a times you lose your position when you go back to your Club, because someone will play if you are not around and if the person performance meaning you have to sit on the bench when you come back.”

“It is a big worry and I think CAF should do something about it.”

Atsu was adjudged the MVP in the 2015 edition of the tournament.