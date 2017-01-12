AFCON 2017: Grant cautiously optimistic on Ghana's title chances

Black Stars head coach Avram Grant is cautiously optimistic on Ghana’s chances of winning the 2017 Africa cup of nations following their first pre-AFCON win over Uzbekistan side Bunyokdor.

Ghana have been tasked to end the country’s 35-year wait for a major title. Their last triumph was in 1982 where they beat the generous host nation Libya.

Black Stars have come close twice in recent years falling to Egypt in 2010 and Ivory Coast in 2015.

It was under the tutelage of the former Chelsea and West Ham trainer that Ghana lost to the Elephants in the final last two years.

“We are going to this tournament with a lot of confidence but we also know the responsibility,” he told 3Sports’s Michael Oti Adjei.

Ghana must overcome a tough group comprising of record-winners Egypt, old foes Uganda and the Eagles of Mali.

They will open their account with tricky clash against Uganda on January 17.