AFCON 2017: Accam disappointed by Ghana snub

Chicago Fire star David Accam admits he was gutted to have missed out on Black Stars squad for the Africa cup of nations in Gabon.

Accam, who scored nine goals last term for his Major League Soccer club was excluded from the provisional 26-man squad after training in Accra with the team.

He was also named the club’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive time.

“I was disappointed when i got the news that i was not part of Ghana squad for the AFCON,” the 26-year-old told Accra-based Starr FM.

“I was very optimistic of getting a call-up into Ghana’s squad for AFCON 2017 as I worked very hard last season.”

Accam was part of the final 23-man squad that played at the last edition of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea where Ghana won silver.

Black Stars is currently in United Arab Emirates preparing adequately for the competition.

Their first match is against Uganda on 17th January.