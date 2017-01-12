3rd Ministerial list out: Akufo-Addo adds more women;create more jobs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has released the third batch of ministerial nominees to serve in his government.

The list of 11 nominees adds up to the previously announced 25 appointees bringing the number of nominees to 36.

The President explained during the announcement Thursday that the nominees who would be heading the new ministries would be working from the Office of the Presidency.

He said they would be depending on the budget earmarked for the Office of the President to conduct their operations in the country.

The nominees include:

(a) Mavis Koomson as Special Development Initiatives Minister-designate

(b) Isaac Kwame Asiamah as Sports Minister-designate

(c) Elizabeth Afoley Kotey – a Member of Parliament (MP) for a fishing community as Fishery and Aqua-culture Minister-designate

(d) Kyei Mensah as Government Business Minister-designate

(e) Professor Gyan Baffuor as Planning Minister-designate

(g) Kofi Dzamesi as Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister-designate

(h) Senior figure of the NPP, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has been appointed as Aviation Minister-designate

(i) MP for Madina, Alhaji Boniface Saddique as Inner City and Zongo Development Minister-designate

(j) Ibrahim Mohammed Awal – Business Development Minister-designate

(k) Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu as Parliamentary Affairs Minister-designate

(l) MP for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Constituency, Catherine Ablema Afeku appointed as Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister-designate

