Yvonne Okoro defends President Akufo-Addo over plagiarism speech

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Source: extremegh.com

2017-01-10

Most Ghanaians took to social media to mock president Nana Akuffo Addo because his speech delivered on the inauguration day January 7, was believed to be a plagiarised one.

Many have defended the president saying he wasn’t wrong after all while some have really bashed him.

A-list actress Yvonne Okoro has also chipped in her concern about the whole plagiarism issue. According to her, president Nana Akufo Addo wasn’t wrong according to copyright laws and that we should move on as a country to discuss better things.

Check out her tweets and replies below:

