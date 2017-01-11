Yvonne Okoro defends President Akufo-Addo over plagiarism speech

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Yvonne Okoro

Most Ghanaians took to social media to mock president Nana Akuffo Addo because his speech delivered on the inauguration day January 7, was believed to be a plagiarised one.

Many have defended the president saying he wasn’t wrong after all while some have really bashed him.

A-list actress Yvonne Okoro has also chipped in her concern about the whole plagiarism issue. According to her, president Nana Akufo Addo wasn’t wrong according to copyright laws and that we should move on as a country to discuss better things.

Shd we impeach the president nw becos of his speech,by the way accordin 2 our Copyright laws he’s nt wrong..Next News Item pls!Cn we move on — yvonne okoro (@yvonneokoro) January 9, 2017

Accordin 2 our law is nt plagiarism if the author of the line has been dead for 70yrs,thus any1 cn use tht line without crediting the author https://t.co/AcMz44MYlF — yvonne okoro (@yvonneokoro) January 9, 2017