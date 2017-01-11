Woman tries to smuggle boyfriend out of prison in a suitcase

A Venezuelan woman was caught trying to get her detained boyfriend out of Puente Ayala prison by packing him in a large suitcase.

They almost got away with it too, but guards became suspicious after seeing the woman struggling with the suitcase.

25-year-old Antonieta Robles Souda arrived at the Puente Ayala prison in Barcelona, Venezuela, last week, to visit her boyfriend, José Antonio Anzoátegui, who serving a sentence of 9 years and 8 months for car theft.

She had brought their six year-old daughter and a large pink suitcase, which is not at all uncommon for overnight stays by family members in South American prison.

Little did the guards know that Souda and Anzoátegui were planning to leave the prison together the next day, as a big happy family.

Their plan seemed to go smoothly as the woman carrying the bright pink luggage didn’t make the guards suspicious at all, but it all cam crashing down when they eventually noticed the petite woman struggling to pull the seemingly light suitcase out the door.

They stopped Antonieta and asked her to open the suitcase so they could check its contents. Left with no option but to comply with the guards’ demand, the woman unzipped the baggage to reveal young José Antonio curled up like a professional contortionist and covered with various clothing items. They provided a poor cover, though.

Puente Ayala staff sent the car thief back to his cell, and detained his girlfriend, but not before taking a few photos of them, including one of the would-be escapee in the suitcase.

Souda has been arrested and is awaiting official charges, and the couple’s six-year-old daughter has been placed in the care of social services.

If only Antonieta had gone to the gym to improve her strength before going through with the daring prison break attempt, things might have gone differently. And what’s with the neon pink suitcase, couldn’t find anything less conspicuous?