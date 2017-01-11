Why I switched from rapping to singing – Kofi Kinaata confesses

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Source: thebigtriceonline.com

2017-01-10

Kofi Kinaata

For sometime now, Highgrade Family artiste, Martin Kofi King Arthur has stopped his hardcore rapping and switched to singing.

Well, lots of Ghanaians are loving Kofi Kinaata’s singing prowess as compared to his rap skills. Infact, Kofi Kinaata has been able to warm his way into the hearts of all and sundry when he started singing.

Almost all his more or less highlife songs are hit songs; talk about Susuka, Sweetie Pie, Time no dey, Made in Ta’di, you name it and not forgetting the song of the moment, confession.

Kofi Kinaata was on Kasapa FM over the weekend and when asked why he stopped his hardcore raps and now turned himself into more of a singer, he said,

“Well, I’m just exploring other areas. It’s just like footballer trying to play in at least 2 positions, so i also want to be good at least in all the areas as far as music is concerned. The talent is there, and it’s not that I’ve quit rap, no, I still rap but I felt like exploring other areas.”

On whether he has filled Castro’s spot in the music industry, the affable Kofi Kinaata said, “I cannot fill Castro’s spot, never. I’m just doing my part but filling Castro spot? Eih”.

Kofi Kinaata has asked his fans to continue to support him to the max.