USA-Africa Chamber Of Commerce Launched

Some of the members of the chamber with Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante of the Peace Council

The United States of America-Africa Chamber of Commerce has launched its regional office in Ghana.

The chamber has been established to deepen trade relations between businesses in Ghana and the United States in a peaceful environment.

It is expected to operate as a not-for-profit business association which will empower small and medium enterprises in Ghana and Africa with resources, links and exposure needed to form international partnerships for growth and development.

The Chamber will work actively with all stakeholders to help deepen Ghana’s democracy and business and financial sectors.

They also used the occasion to launch I-Change Nations (ICN), a professional institution that promotes, honours and builds the capacity of people to aspire for change.

At the launch at the Executive Hall of Crystal Capital & Investments Limited in Accra under the theme: ‘Engendering Growth and Development through Peace and Cooperation,’ Martin Ofori, an economist, who is the Chair of the U.S.A-Africa Chamber of Commerce (Ghana), called for strategic partnership to make African economies grow.

He said, “Do not regard the Golden Rule as an after-thought or academic exercise but rather as the center of your business strategy. Historically, it has been proven that treating your competitors, customers, the environment and other stakeholders right is not just the good thing to do – it is also the profitable thing to do.

“And we expect nothing less from members of the U.S.A-Africa Chamber of Commerce (Ghana).

He also called on politicians to consider the Golden Rule to show their love for the country that they want to lead.”

Charles Bennin Botse, Co-Chair of the U.S.A-Africa Chamber of Commerce and Kofi Ansah, Director of the U.S.A.-Africa Chamber of Commerce, stressed the need for a peaceful and conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Founder and President of ICN, Dr. Clyde Rivers, on his part, said the success of every economy depends on political stability of the country.

“There is a dialectical relationship between political stability and a robust economy that must be studied and nurtured at all times to ensure that businesses in this country will have the right environment to attract and form partnerships with the international business community,” he said.

A Business Desk Report