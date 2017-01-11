Uche Jumbo celebrates husband, Kenny Rodriguez as he turns a year older

Uche Jumbo and husband Kenny

Popular Nollywood actress cum producer, Uche Jumbo has shared the picture of her cute husband, Kenny Rodriguez who just turned a year older today.

She posted the picture on her instagram page this morning as she wishes him a happy birthday. Uche got married to an American Puerto Rican man

In one of his interviews with the media , he said,’ My wife is beautiful, gorgeous, loving, caring, amiable and a good cook. Her smiles keep me going and I’m always happy whenever she is around me.’

We wish him a happy birthday and many more years.