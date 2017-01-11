Timaya deletes pictures, unfollows all on Instagram

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

2017-01-10

Timaya

Is this really for publicity or is the egbere papa of Bayelsa trying to rebrand himself? These are unanswered questions lingering in the heart of many.

If you recall, sometime last year, Orezi did something similar and made a return with a brand new name and new pictures which severed as promotion for his new single, “call the police”

On the first of January 2017, Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar also quit her Instagram handle leaving fans disappointed as they never saw it coming.

What we really don’t understand is the fact that the singer unfollowed those he was following, could it be that he is also trying to leave Instagram?

Well, let’s keep our finger crossed while we patiently wait to see what the singer has up his sleeve.