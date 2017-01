Stonebwoy at the St Joseph Hospital, Koforidua

Multiple award winning Dancehall act Stonebwoy gave an undisclosed amount to a patient at the St. Joseph teaching hospital, Koforidua.

This was part of Stonebwoy’s corporate social responsibility towards his beloved nation.

From the patient; He said and I quote “After my amputation, all I listen to, is your songs @stonebwoyb. They give me Hope”. God bless you for this wonderful gesture.