Sons explores Afrobeat in latest single Coco

Music of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Source: Pep Junia

2017-01-10

Sons

JBA Records signee Sons has released his much anticipated Afrobeat anthem Coco. This is a follow-up track to his blistering hiphop single Never.

Produced by Zodiac, the song also features former Black Avenue Music act Robby Adams.

Coco will be on the artist’s forthcoming album which is scheduled for release sometime this year. Management discloses that the album will feature other a-list acts from Ghana and a beyond.

Listen to Coco below: