President Akufo-Addo Picks Ofori-Atta,Boakye Agyarko In 13-Name List

President Nana Akufo-Addo and mew Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to reveal names of his ministers at a press conference in the Flagstaff House.

Speculations have been rife since he was declared winner of the 2016 presidential elections. But he is set to put to bed all the social media rumours of the make-up of his government.

He has already revealed four names – Alan Kyerematen for Trade Ministry, Hajia Alima Mahama for Local Government and Rural Development.

Anyaa-Sowutuom MP Shirley Ayorkor Botchway for the Foreign Ministry and Kwadaso MP Dr. Afriyie Akoto, who has been his childhood friend, for the Ministry of Agriculture.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto

He has assured former Deputy Minority leader Dominic Nitiwul that he will be in his government. Which post, we will find out soon.

President Akufo-Addo says he is releasing only 13 names today. A second and third batch will be released on Thursday. He says the first list has been sent to Parliament.

He says Yaw Osafo Marfo will be his senior minister, confirming speculations. He described him as the most sucessful Finance minister in Ghana.

‘He took us into HIPC and got us out of HIPC’, he praises Osafo Marfo as he recounts his vast experience in the former NPP government. He wants his senoir minister to help turn the economy around.

He moves on to National Security and explains the postion is to create an office that will answer to Parliament and provide accountability for the conduct of national security. Albert Kan-Dapaah is his pick. He was Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

He won the Afigya-Sekyere seat at the 1996 parliamentary election and has held his seat in the two subsequent parliamentary elections in 2000 and 2004.

Albert Kan-Dapaah became Minister for Energy in the Kufuour government after the NPP won power in the 2000 elections. During the April 2003 cabinet reshuffle, he became the Minister for Communications and Technology. He became the Minister for Interior during Kufuor’s second term.

Finance minister – Ken Ofori-Atta

‘We need somebody of finance who has the range, who has the capacity and insight to move mortal economies’, Akufo-Addo explains and picks Ken Ofori-Atta, founder of Databank.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is a Co-Founder of Databank Financial Services Limited and served as its Executive Chairman from 1990 to February 14, 2012. Mr. Ofori-Atta worked with Salomon Brothers and Morgan Stanley, on debt and equity issues and financing for a variety of industries.

Energy minister – Boakye Agyarko

Akufo-Addo says he wants somebody who will make ‘dumsor’, ‘a thing permanently of the past’

-myjoyonine