Photos: Meet first batch of President Akufo-Addo's minister-designates

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday named 13 ministers in his first list of ministers to serve in his government at a press conference at the Flagstaff House.

His ministerial picks unveiled yesterday are dominated by former government officials of the Kufuor government with as many as six former government officials.

The President says a second list will be made public in the course of the week.

Below are photographs of these 13 nominees.

Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo has been nominated to serve as Senior Minister. The renowed banker served as Finance Minister in the Kufuor administration.

Gloria Akufo has been nominated for the position of Attorney General. She served as deputy in this same ministry during the Kufuor administration and is known for the role she played during the election petition in 2013.

Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Shirley Ayokor Botchway will serve as Foreign Affairs Minister if her nomination is approved by Parliament’s Appointment Committee. Mrs Botchway also served under the Kufour administration as deouty in this same ministry.

Hajia Halima Mahama is minister designate for the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry. She also served as Gender Minister under the Kufuor administration.

Albert Kan Dapaah if approved by the Parliament’s Appiontment Committee will be Minister for National Security. He served at three seperate ministries during the Kufuor administration.

Former Deputy Minority leader and Member of Parliament, Ambrose Dery has been nominated to head the Interior Ministry.

The Energy Ministry whcih has been decoupled from Petroleum will be led by Mr Boakye Agyarko. The nominee is a succesful banker and has been described by the president as a man who is ogod with figures.

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Kweku Agyeman Manu as Health Minister designate. He is an MP for Dormaa Central and is former Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been nominated to serve as Education Minister. The Manhyia South MP’s nomination shocked may who predicted the health ministry for the man who was spokesperson for the minority on health.

Dominic Nitiwul heads to the Defense Ministry. He was a member of five committees in Parliament – Appointments, Business, Committee of Selections, Finance, Roads and Transport. He was the youngest Member of Parliament in 2002.

President Akufo-Addo has picked Ken Ofori-Atta for the Finance Ministry. Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is a Co-Founder of Databank Financial Services Limited and served as its Executive Chairman from 1990 to February 14, 2012.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto will serve as Minister for Agriculture once his nomination is approved by Parliament’s Appointment Committee.