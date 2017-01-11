Old wines in new bottles – Minority MPs berate Akufo-Addo's appointments

Some Minority MPs have described as ‘old wine in new skin’ President Akufo-Addo’s first batch of ministerial nominees released Tuesday.

They don’t expect anything new from the administration over the next four years as the Minority doubt the Ministers would be any helpful to the President in steering the affairs of the country.

The President on Monday announced a list of 13 ministers designate who are to be vetted by parliamentary as the first batch of his appointments.

They include New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2012 Campaign Manager, Boakye Agyarko as Energy Minister-designate; Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla Constituency, Dominic Nitiwul as the Defence Minister-designate and MP for Nandom, Ambrose Derry as the Interior Minister-designate.

The rest are former MP for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Education Minister; Albert Kan-Dapaah as National Security Minister-designate and MP for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway as Foreign Affairs Minister-designate.

Kwadaso MP Dr. Afriyie Akoto, who has been the President’s childhood friend, has also been appointed as the Agriculture Minister-designate while Kwaku Agyemang Manu was appointed as Health Minister-designate and former Finance Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo as Senior Minister-designate.

Deputy Minority Leader James Klutse Avedzi says some of the appointees have shown they are competent enough to do the job judging from their performance in parliament.

He is, however, wary of how well they will do in helping the NPP deliver on its campaign promises.