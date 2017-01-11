Oak Plaza Hotel honours K.K. Fosu

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

2017-01-10

KK Fosu

Highlife Musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known as K.K. Fosu has been honoured at the maiden edition of an event dubbed ‘dinner with the Stars’, organised by Oak Plaza Hotels in Accra.

As part of its weekly Friday barbeque experience, the Oak Plaza Hotels have introduced the event to honour at least four artists every year to fulfil its corporate social responsibility of promoting local arts, Friday’s event was full of entertainment at the facility’s plush garden, amidst scintillating live band music from the famous Ackah Blay.

There was also poetry reading, a stand-up comedy by the hilarious Dr O.B and music by the celebrated K.K. Fosu.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Ms Hazel Gumpo, General Manager of the Oak Plaza Hotels said the event is also partly in response to demands by the hotel’s guests.

She said in addition to enjoying good food, they also demand good music hence the facility decided to invite musicians once a month during its Friday barbeque to dine with guests.

“We have also been honoured to partner with several organisations like MTN, Empire Entertainment, Imagine Ghana and other initiatives to build African talents in a bid to give back to society as part of our corporate social responsibility, patronising,” she said

“2017 is going to be an exciting year and as a team, we are gearing up to exceed our customer’s’ expectations through creativity and innovation not only in our services but in our cuisine,” she added.