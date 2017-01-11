NPP will be hot if NHIS is not ‘fixed’ – Health Minister nominee

The Minister of Health nominee, Kweku Agyeman Manu has said the New Patriotic Party will be in trouble if it does not revive the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the shortest possible time.

Although Mr. Manu said he would ensure the scheme is revived within six months if given the mandate as the sector minister, he said his work would be much easier if government injects more funds into the NHIS to help address its current challenges.

“Within the shortest possible time we will solve the problems but like all of them will be based on how much money is provided for us to do what we think should be done. I have told some of my colleagues that within the next six months if we are not able to invest into the health insurance area for people to begin to see elements of something new happening in that sector, my party and my government will be in trouble,” he said.

Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, prior to his election on December 7, 2016 promised to revive the scheme which he said was collapsing.

A lot of Ghanaians also complained about some inefficiencies in the scheme.

Speaking to Citi News after his nomination by the President, Mr Agyeman Manu said he will champion the revival of the NHIS.

“I have been the chief executive of health insurance once before, though a short and very limited time—about four or five months so I know what is in there and I know what we are going to do in there,” he added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

