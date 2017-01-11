NPP supporters allegedly attack toll booth operators, made away with GHC8000

Some people alleged to be supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are reported to have attacked a toll booth in Moree in the Central Region and made away with GHC8000.

The assistant supervisor, Mr. Emmanuel Yormesor said an impress of GHC5000 which was made up coins and small notes denomination that was given to the attendants on Wednesday morning to be used for change was taken away.

He told Joy News Central Regional correspondent Richard Kwadwo Nyarko that the attackers also took an additional GHC3000 that had been realized at the Moree barrier which has four booths.

Some angry youth reported to be members of the NPP went on rampage Monday locking and completely taking over some state institutions.

They say they are exacting retribution for what they suffered in the hands of supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) when it won power in the 2008 elections.

The situation in Tamale in the Northern Region, Boodi in the Western Region, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and Accra in the Greater Accra Region was the same.

Joy News’ Northern Regional Correspondent, Hashmin Mohammed reported that the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and National Disaster Management Office (NADMO) in Sagnerigu district were put under lock and key by some youth of the NPP. It took the presence of security personnel for calm to return to the Region, he said.

A group associated with the NPP, Invincible Forces, drove out workers who had turned up to work out of their offices and warned them never to return.

In the latest incident Wednesday, Mr Yormesor they also made away with a quantity of tickets which was later dumped in the bush close to the booth.

His outfit is yet to calculate the tickets they have retrieved before they can determine the exact amount they have lost. He is calling on the police to investigate the incident and arrest them.