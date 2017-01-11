My wife's death is natural, I will not marry again – Jide Kosoko

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Source: nigeriafilms.com

2017-01-10

Jide Kosoko and late wife Henrietta

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko who lost his wife, Henrietta few months ago has said that nothing will make him take another wife at his age.

He described any intention of taking another wife when he has dozens of children and grandchildren as madness.

Kosoko who would be 63 by January 12 said it is his responsibility to take care of the children left behind by his late wife.

Also the thespian threw more light on what led to the death of his third wife. He said that she died after a brief battle with diabetes unlike what the controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo said that he used his wife for rituals which sparked a lot of mix reactions from people.

According to the actor,‘Forget all those things you heard. She was ill. She died of complications that arose from diabetes. Honestly, my family, friends and colleagues stood by me and I appreciate that.

Of course, you will always have one or two persons, who would say one or two negative things. But you see, in my life, I have fought so many battles and I have won all. It is only people who want to be crushed that would confront me in war, because the Almighty God has His plans for me. It is just quite unfortunate that these things are happening to me, but I would still thank the Almighty God for everything. There are reasons for everything and I want to believe that it is natural’.