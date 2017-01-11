May Ghana Never Get A “Looter” Like Mahama – Amidu

Former President John Mahama

The former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Martin Amidu continues to chastise former president John Mahama for alleged acts of corruption during his presidency, praying that “may God never give Ghana a corrupt and looter president like him again.”

He said the people voted against “patronage, cronyism, ethnicity and political party cryptocracy” which is a clear expression of the sovereign will of Ghanaians for “accountability, transparency and fairness” in governance to all citizens without fear or favour.

He made this known in a statement in which he alleged that some influential chiefs in the country had been tasked by the former administration to persuade President Nana Akufo-Addo to compromise on his anti-corruption agenda for the sake of national unity.

“I assure every Ghanaian that the evidence of criminal and unconstitutional conduct is overwhelming, but unconstitutional attempts are being made through influential chiefs and elders to let bygones be bygones contrary to the demands of the Constitution for accountability, transparency and fairness in governance,” Mr. Amidu said.

He also derided the fifth and sixth parliament of the fourth republic for being corrupt stating that Ghanaians henceforth “expect and demand a total brake with the immediate past practices of the parliaments which were reduced into appendages of the executive chariot in looting the national purse.”

“The expectations of Ghanaians that the President and the 7th Parliament would for the first time since 2009 indeed render selfless service to the people of Ghana and not champion their corrupt self-interest and their political party’s myopic corrupt self-interest was demonstrated by the events that unfolded on Friday 6th January 2017 at the concluding deliberations of the Sixth Parliament under the Fourth Republican Constitution, 1992,” he added.

