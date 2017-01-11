Matthew Opoku Prempeh is Minister designate for Education

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been named Minister designate for the Education Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement at the Flagstaff House today [Tuesday], where he announced 12 other minister designates, pending parliamentary approval.

Before his announcement, Nana Addo emphasized the need for free and quality education to be accessed by everyone, saying “Where we are and where we want to get to, is nothing more important than the quality of the educational system that we have… It is the responsibility of the state to make sure that every young person in this country has access to quality secondary education and so we want to make it free.

Nana Addo expressed the hope that although this would be Mr. Opoku Prempeh’s first ministerial appointment, the young medical doctor would work hard in the interest of the country.

“I believe it is an important developmental tool inasmuch as it also an issue of social justice that people of this country no matter their circumstances can have access to good schooling. It is important that we develop the human capital of our country. The policies that we have will make it possible,” the President added.

Free SHS policy has been one of the major campaign promises of the NPP since 2008.

The appointment also saw Yaw Osafo Marfo earmarked for Senior Minister position, and Alan Kyerematen appointed Minister designate for Trade and Industry, among others.

About Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been a Member of Parliament since 2008. He won the seat again in 2016, making him eligible to be MP for a second term.

Born on May 23,1968, Opoku Prempeh comes from Pakyi No. 2 in the Ashanti Region.

He holds MB CHB (KNUST),MSc (Chemical Epidemiology) Netherlands Institute for HealthScience, MRCS which he obtained in 1994; 1998 and 2002 respectively.

He is a Medical Doctor/Health Worker and was the Executive Chairman, Keyemap Services Limited before he became an MP.

Find the full list below:

Senior Minister – Yaw Osafo-Maafo

National Security Minister – Albert Kan Dapaah

Minister of Trade and Industry – Alan Kyeremanten

Minister of Finance – Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister of Agriculture – Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Minister of Energy – Boakye Agyarko

Minister of Defence – Dominic Nitiwul

Minister of Interior – Ambrose Dery

Minister of Foreign Affairs – Shirley Ayorkor Botchway

Attorney General – Gloria Akuffo

Minister of Local Government – Hajia Alima Mahama

Minister of Education – Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister of Health – Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

