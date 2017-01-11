Kufour backs Mahama on controversial request to keep bungalow

Former President John Agyekum Kufour says former President John Mahama must have a say in the accommodation that will be provided to him as part of his retirement package.

This comes on the back of controversy over ex-President John Mahama’s request to keep his official residence at Cantonments in Accra and its adjoining facilities as his ex gratia.

The spokesperson for Mr Kufuor, Frank Agyekum, says former President Mahama has the right to decide where he should be housed.

“In all things, it is the government’s decision that is important, but that he [Mahama] has made the request for where he used to live, he is right to do so.

“The Constitution does require that a Committee be set up to look at the emolument or the retirement benefit of a President. And part of the Committee report, during his [Mahama] time – that is the one by Chinery-Hesse and the one also by Prof Addy – recommends that the former President should be housed in a place of his choice,” he told Joy News.

The immediate past President’s request to keep his official bungalow after he lost elections last month has attracted stern opposition from a section of the public.

Public sentiments on social media suggest that the move by the former leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government is fueled by greed.

Meanwhile, former President Mahama has been accused by legal luminaries of breaking the law as his refusal to vacate the house breaches the Presidential Transition Act 2016.

The Act directs that every President and his Vice President must vacate their official residences before a new government takes office.