Source: enewsgh.com

2017-01-10

Koo Ntakra

Former MTN Hitmaker winner and prolific Akuapem rapper Koo Ntakra has collaborated with Yaa Pono for his latest single Girls.

The hiplife song was produced by HypeLyrix. Ntakra has received wide acclaim for his talent and skill, and is tipped among new acts to look out for.

