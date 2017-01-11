Kenpong Travels Rolls Out AFCON Package 

Kenpong Group Executive chairman Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) 2nd L with officials of Rwand Air and KT&T’s Alhassan(L) and George Amoako, head of Finance

Fast growing travel and tours company, Kenpong Travel and Tours (KT&T) yesterday rolled out a mouthwatering package for prospective soccer fans for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for Gabon.

Already, the award winning travel and tour firm has secured a charted flight (Rwand Air), accommodation close to the Black Stars hotel and training grounds.

Announcing the package at its Airport Residential Area offices, Accra, Mohammed Alhassan, Managing Director, KT&T mentioned that “We have divided our packages into two-Corporate and Supporters Groups for three stages-for Corporate, the first term days is $2,200 per person for ten days which includes a three-star accommodation, air fare and bus shuttle.

“It is $2,670 to the quarter final (14 days) and $3,780 to the final stage. For the supporters Groups, it is $1,600 which includes air fare, accommodation and bus shuttle, $1,900 to the quarter final stage and $2,500 to the final stage.”

He added that “It is a charter and we are leaving on January 16 at 7pm. It is a direct flight to Port Gentile for two hours, that is where the Stars would base and you can’t get it anywhere. We just returned from Gabon, the country looks set for the competition. We have a deadline of this Friday to do all payments.”

The Black Stars will begin their campaign on January 14.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum