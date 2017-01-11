I’m very proud to sell yam – Kumawood actress

Kumawood actress Bridget Serwaa Agyemang

Most ladies try to shy away from their mother’s job when they gain grounds in the society but Kumawood actress Bridget Serwaah Agyemang says she is not one of such ladies.

The mother of one after gaining fame still helps her mother to sell yam at Patasi in Kumasi. The Kumawood actress during a conversation with Dave Hammer on Hello FM in Kumasi over the weekend said she does not wary to join her mother in the market to sell the stable tuber. She narrated that a woman once rebuked her at the market for selling her mother’s goods because she is a public figure.

According to Bridget, she replied the woman that she sees nothing wrong with assisting her mum at the workplace because that is what she sold to cater for her education.

“I was recently selling my mum’s yam at Patasi because she was not available. When a lady got there, she asked why a famous person like me was at the market selling yam. I just looked at her and told her that my mother has been selling yam from day to day.

She catered for my secondary school education and that of my young sister who is currently at nursing training with profit from this same job.

Why do I have to be pompous if I’ve attained little fame and feel shy of my mum’s yam?” she told Dave Hammer.