I'm ready to work in Kumawood again – Mr. Beautiful

2017-01-10

Mr. Beautiful, Ghanaian actor

Ghanaian actor, Clement Bonney also known in showbiz as Mr. Beautiful, says he will accept a call up from Kumasi Movie Producers to feature him in films – kasapafmonline.com reports.

Speaking with Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5FM, Mr. Beautiful who said acting is his passion, noted that he can’t reject that offer to act again in Kumawood movies.

“I will gladly accept to act in movies from Kumasi because I’m always happy when I’m on set acting. Acting is my life and my passion.”

According to him, this will also leverage a cordial relationship between the producers, directors and himself, adding that he will use that opportunity to bring back his lost fans to watch him on screens.

When asked why he disrespected the President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, he answered, “I will be a badly nurtured person to have insulted president-elect, Nana Addo. All my life I’ve never insulted Nana Addo and I will never do that too. I was thought to respect the elderly.”

Interestingly, two years ago, Mr. Beautiful brazenly chose his support for Ex-President John Mahama as a priority ahead of acting – www.entertainmentgh.com can state.

“I will choose Prez. John Mahama over acting any day,” he told Agyengo on Rainbow International Radio, 87.5FM

Some years ago, Mr. Beautiful and some movie producers were engaged in a public spat over the refusal of the producers to star the actor in their movies.

While the actor accused the producers of black-balling him, the producers defended their action by stating that, the actor was no more a force in acting and couldn’t sell movies.