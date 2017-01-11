I was never ordained as a pastor – Ofori Amponsah tells story

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Source: adomonline.com

2017-01-10

Ofori Amponsah

Talks about Ofori Amponsah’s switch to be a pastor seem not to be ending any moment from now since he has started giving Ghanaians reasons why he quit highlife to preach the word of God in 2012.

Ofori who made a U-turn to highlife after setting up a church has told MzGee on Hitz FM that he was never ordained as a pastor as believed years ago when he announced that he is a minister in charge of a Christian church.

According to him, he was only a member of the church he established because he has always wanted to help the work of God.

The “Alewa” singer made it clear that he loves to worship God and “that is one secret the public do not know about Ofori Amponsah”. Mr. All 4 Real revealed that he only acted as head of the church making sure the house of God was run well.

Narrating how his church, Family of Faith and Love was established, the multiple award-winning highlife artiste disclosed that:

“I didn’t know where to go to church when I decided to say goodbye to highlife.When I started the church, it was like a meeting of believers and it turned into a church so people started attending it. It is not a registered church and I’m not an ordained pastor. I just love Jesus and that’s all.”