Gov’t will infuse technology into everyday life – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Newly appointed Minister-designate for Communication Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful says if, given the nod, government would look at creative ways of infusing technology into everyday life.

She said government would provide Wi-fi hotspot across the country, an ICT Park as well as get the Accra Digital Centre working.

Speaking minutes after her appointment Wednesday, she told Joy News’ Elton John Brobbey she also promised to work in ensuring that government creates more jobs in the Information Technology (IT) sector.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo released the second batch of ministers who would help him prosecute the New patriotic Party’s manifesto promises.

The 12 minister-designates brings to 25 the number of appointees with a promise of a third batch to be released on Friday.

The ex-boss of Westel Telecommunications (WESTEL) which later became Airtel and is now Zain, believes working in an industry she understands, “whatever conversation we would have would be in the interest of the government and the private sector.”

“We need to have a proper symbiotic relationship with is mutually beneficial. We want their businesses to thrive but we want government to derive better value from whatever it spends.

We also want the people to enjoy the best possible from the telcos,” she said.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who worked as the Board member of Ghana Telecom, promised that she would ensure that government gets the best out of the huge ICT infrastructural investments it has made in ICT.

Also, she said agencies like NCA and NITA are going to be assisted in working better and more efficiently.

In the days of rampant internet hacking of government portals, she said cyber security would be given the attention it deserves.

According to her, government would engage the telcos currently operating and review if another telecommunication company should be granted another license adding that “for the size of our market, it is though that we are even too saturated.”

“Even with the existing telcos, we can get even more value for them if only they have a more conducive environment within which to work and profit,” she said.