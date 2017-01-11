Government urged to secure helicopters for firefighting

The Deputy Volta Region Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has proposed the delivery of helicopters to all ten regions of Ghana to aid firefighting.

Enoch Amegbletor says this will help facilitate efforts to save lives and properties during fire incidents.

He said helicopters will prove more efficient than fire tenders that usually arrive late to fight fires.

Mr Amegbletor made the suggestion after the ICT department of Leklebi Senior High School was razed down by fire.

”The Volta region has reached attained the potential as a tourism destination. The government is wasting so much money buying fire tenders for all districts. Why don’t we use that money to buy helicopters which can be equipped [with fire fighting bucket] for every region? “ he said.

He said comparing the cost of a modern fire tender to a well-equipped helicopter, helicopters win the value-for-money test.

“It will take just a few minutes for a helicopter to get to a particular district to put out the fire,” he said.

Even though enough input has been made into the firefighting sector, Mr Amegbletor believes the provision of helicopters to every region will make firefighting more proactive.

Amegbletor said he is confident the Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration will bring some innovation to curtail the number of causalities and property destruction through fire outbreaks nationwide.

Meanwhile, the assistant chief fire officer in charge of the Ho station of the Ghana National Fire Service, Daniela Mawusi Sarpong, has asked the public to be cautious when using fire.

According to her, many people do not take precaution with regards to fire during the Harmattan season.

Ghana has recorded 2,469 fire outbreaks within the first quarter of 2016 as against 2,036 within the same period in 2015, representing 21.27 percent increase.