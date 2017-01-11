‘Ghana Needs Luck To Win AFCON’

Players to Represent Ghana in Gabon 2017

Head coach of Morocco, Havre Renard says the Black Stars need ‘mother’ luck in order to achieve her long term dream of annexing the AFCON trophy, asempanews.com has gathered.

“Ghana has the quality to win every tournament but luck always elude them during tournaments. They can win this very championship but they need a bit of luck,” he said.

“It is difficult to judge from the outside but Ghana always has big potential, always with good players. Now the team is very different but at every AFCON, there is a chance for Ghana who normally are in the last four. Maybe they have to believe in themselves a bit more and be a bit lucky,” he added.

Renard has gone down in the history of African football as part of the few coaches who have won the Cup of nations with two different countries, namely Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015.

The French, cut his coaching teeth with Ghana, when in 2007 Claude Le Roy appointed him as his assistant while the latter was in charge of Ghana for the 2008 AFCON, which Ghana hosted.

On whether Ghana could win the AFCON, he said it was possible but Ghana is missing something which is not really immense, but small.

Ghana are in Group D with Egypt, Uganda and Mali, and are scheduled to play their first match against Uganda on January 17.