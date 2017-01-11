Feeding grant: 2nd cycle schools in U/East to re-open Thursday

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), in the Upper East Region, has stated that second cycle institutions in the region will reopen tomorrow, Thursday 12th January 2017, to commence academic work.

The schools, which were to reopen on 5th January 2017 as indicated by the Ghana Education Service, could not reopen on that date, due to the non-payment of feeding grant arrears owed by government to the affected schools in the three regions of the north.

But Upper East Regional Chairperson of CHASS, Mrs. Francisca Yizura, told Citi News government had released feeding grants for the second term in the 2015/2016 academic year, which will be used to cater for the students, whiles they wait for the payments of the remaining arrears for the third term of 2015/2016 and the first term of 2016/2017 academic years.

She said all students are expected to report to their various schools on by the evening of Thursday 12, 2017.

Below is the full statement issued by the Upper East Regional CHASS:

RE-OPENING OF SECOND CYCLE INSTITUTIONS IN THE THREE NORTHERN REGIONS

(UPPER EAST,UPPER WEST AND NORTHERN REGIONS)

We [Conference Of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools(CHASS)] wish to inform all students, parents and guardians of all senior high schools in the three northern regions that the schools will re-open on Thursday,12th January,2017 for the second term the 2016/2017 academic year.

All students must report to their various schools on thursday,12th January and be present for roll call at 5pm.

Students who owe school fees and PTA must come along with money to settle all their indebtedness.

All final year students must be present to write the mock examination as scheduled.

We entreat all parents and guardians to ensure that their wards report to their various schools on Thursday,12th January 2017 without fail.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana