Edem’s DJ complains bitterly about Pappy Kojo

DJ Godday who happens to be the official DJ for rapper Edem is not happy about treatment given to disc jockeys in the country.

Zionfelix.net monitored Godday on Monday, January 9 when he went on twitter rant to demonstrate against the disrespect most Ghanaians especially musicians show to DJs. In his series of tweets, the DJ explained to Ghanaians and artistes the importance of a DJ in the showbiz industry.

The VRMG DJ later vowed not to charge less than Gh1000 again for a show. He asked event organisers who are not ready to pay his New Year resolution cash to look elsewhere because he will not even take Gh999 for a show.

After making his least charge per show known, DJ Godday went head to express annoyance over Pappy Kojo’s inability to pick his calls. According to him, he has called the “Awo’a” hitmaker several times on phone but none of his calls has been answered.

The artiste DJ who believes Pappy does not have his contact so would not answer his calls added that he has also sent the musician several messages but none of them has been replied.

Godday sees Pappy Kojo’s failure to pick his calls as a total disrespect to his brand hence has planned never to play any artiste who disrespects a DJ’s song.