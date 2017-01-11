Communications minister-designate promises to resurrect national identification system

Communications minister-desginate, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says she will, if approved as minister, work to ensure that the objective of national identification system is realized.

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West told journalists after she was nominated by President Akufo-Addo that she was hopeful that by the end of the year the National Identification Authority would have made great strides.

“By the end of this year, if they haven’t finished they will be well on their way,” she said.

The national identification system was established to provide storage, protection and management of the identities of Ghanaians and other nationals resident in the country in a national data register.

The system will also help address national security matters, credit information, revenue collection, acquisition of passport and driving license, as well as registration of voters.

However, the national identification system has been fraught with challenges. Many individuals who were registered are still yet to receive their cards and the many who haven’t do not know when or where to go for their details to be taken.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful is among the second batch of 12 ministers-designate announced by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday.

The legal practitioner and one time head of Westel Telecommunications is confident that she will excel on the job.

She said her ministry will create a proper relationship with telecommunication companies in the country to ensure that customers receive the best possible service.

She added that government will put in place measures which will that the huge investments made in the communications sector is mutually beneficial to all.

In the end, she hopes that the communications industry under her watch will make giant strides.

She is confident that “It is going to be interesting because they know that I know where they are coming from. We will do better, we will work smarter and we will work cheaper eventually.”

The issue of cyber security, she indicated, will be high on her agenda.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful is of the view that government communication must be consolidated, hence the need to create a singular portal where these communiqués will be disseminated.

She added the situation where people issue fake statements will be dealt with because the cmmunication will be handled in such a way that when the communication doesn’t come from a publicised source, then it will be deemed as fake.

She also indicated that governement will provide wi-fi hotspots across the country as a way to infuse technology in the everyday lives of Ghanaians.