Broken public service could constrain Akufo-Addo – Akwetey

The Executive Director of the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) says the character and quality of work in the public service could thwart the efforts of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey said the new government will need to decide if it will just take the machinery that exists within the public sector and work effectively with it to achieve the transformational agenda or change it.

“The civil service is broken in many ways and if we want to fix it, we have to look seriously, first of all, at the political relationship and bureaucratic relations… the relationship between politicians and the bureaucrats.

“The human factor and the political situation within the public service could be a very significant constraint to their achievement and I think we might have to look at that carefully.”

Dr Akwetey’s comment comes after President Akufo-Addo announced a 13-member ministerial list on Tuesday.

The new minister-designates

He believes that although the character and abilities of people who constitute the initial ministerial list announced by President Akufo-Addo is unquestionable, a sick public service might work against them.

He said the political characterization in public service which in the past has affected performance and delivery must be worked on if they desire to achieve results.

In his view, the ministers must strategise and identify how to manage existing skills within the institutions of state so as make them align effectively with their objectives.

“I’m not sure how they are going to do that and if the past is to guide us, we have not managed well and so we do not get the optimal let alone the maximum performance from the civil service to drive through some of the policies.

“Are they going to work with the existing competent and qualified civil servants who will work within the law with them and not consider political affiliation,”? he questioned.

He is, however, confident that because “These are people who know how to build institutions, achieve results, mobilize resources and manage them, they are coming with a certain ability which I think means that they are going to work on the challenges.”