Bisa Kdei tips Medikal for VGMAs New Artiste of the Year award

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

2017-01-10

Bisa Kdei and Medikal

One of Ghana’s favorite highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei has publicly declared AMG rapper, Medikal as the new artiste of the year.

Bisa Kdei hours ago on his Instagram posted “Hands down @amgmedikal new artiste of the year”. Medikal replied in a happy mood with, “Chai big bro. mad love always, salute”.

Bisa Kdei years ago featured Medikal on his Distance Relationship single and information reaching us shows that, there are other collaborations to be released soon.

Medikal has since last year been consistent, influential and hard working enough to be awarded.

His latest single, Too Risky featuring Sister Deborah is among the street anthems every DJ has in his/her playlist.