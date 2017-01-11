Bechem united to appoint Italian coach

MTN FA cup holders Bechem United are close to agreeing a deal with an Italian to become new head coach following the shock exit of Portuguese trainer Manuel Zacharias.

Manuel Zacharias, who guided them to their first silverware, departure has left the club searching for a substantive coach ahead of their new season. The Bechem-based team will feature in CAF confederation cup as wells domestic league and cup competition.

As it stands technical director Milisav Bogdanovic has been taking the players through their paces.

Bechem United’s owner has an insatiable preference for white coaches and another is on his way to Ghana.

”We are currently in advanced talks with an Italian coach who is arriving today for us to sign the deal. As defending champions of FA Cup, we want to retain the trophy and do our best in the Confederation Cup. In order to achieve our targets, we have to hire one of the best coaches and we think he is suitable for us,” a source told Sports 24.

”After signing his contract with us, we expect him to hit the ground working. We are not leaving any stone unturned.”