Bad cases make good lawyers- Ghartey thanks Akufo-Addo for lifelong advice

Minister designate for Railways Development is counting on an advice Nana Akufo-Addo gave him as a young lawyer to succeed in his new position as minister if approved by Parliament.

Minutes after being named Minister designate by president Akufo-Addo and introduced to the media with terms of reference, Joe Ghartey recounted how he was encouraged by to win a difficult case when he started his law career.

According to him, he had given up on a difficult case he was to litigate and he explained to Nana Akufo-Addo, his boss at the time, that the case was a bad one.

“Bad cases make good lawyers” he reported Akufo-Addo as saying, something that spurred him on to win the case.

He is convinced with that same motivation he will be able to perform in this new ministry.

Ghana’s Railway sector is almost collapsed and needs a huge investment and competent leadership to revamp the sector that has a huge role to play in the development of the country.

Asked how he was going to raise revenue for the task ahead, Joe Ghartey told Joy News’ Elton John Brobbey a new comprehensive plan will soon be put out, detailing all that will be done.

“We shall put the vision on the table,” he said confidently and work towards achieving our goals.

Joe Ghartey is one of 12 minister designates announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, bringing the total number of appointees to 25. This follows an initial 13 ministerial appointees announced on Tuesday.

The final batch of appointees is expected to be announced later in the week.