Amakye Dede opens new chapter after manager’s death

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-01-10

Amakye Dede

Veteran highlife musician Amakye Dede has revealed that Akwasi Aboagye of Peace FM is his new manager following the death of his former manager.

In an interview with Joy News’ MzGee, he said he has been praying to God for another manager who possesses the same qualities as his departed manager who was more than just a manager to him.

He believes Mr Aboagye is the right man to fill the late Mr Yeboah’s shoes. “He [Mr Aboagye] knows what the late Mr Yeboah was doing which was working for me and the team and he is doing a marvelous job. I thank him so much,” he said.

The highlife legend, his former manager and his bodyguard, Prince Mensah, were involved in an accident at the Bunso Junction near Nsutam on the Accra-Kumasi highway, where they had gone to perform at the Paradise Rest Stop on Friday, January 1, 2016.

The first anniversary of the death of late Isaac Yeboah was commemorated on January 5, 2017 at his graveside at Elmina cemetery in the Central region.

As part of activities to mark the commemoration, Amakye Dede, together with some family members of the departed former manager, laid wreaths to remember him.

Amakye Dede uncontrollably broke down in tears on his former manager’s grave.