Alhassan Wakaso joins Lorient

Tireless midfielder Alhassan Wakaso has sealed a three and a half year deal with French side Lorient.

The uncapped Ghanaian joins the French Ligue 1 side after three seasons with Rio Ave.

Wakaso, younger brother of Ghanaian international Mubarak Wakaso will become the second Ghanaian in the Lorient team with striker Abdul Majeed Waris a member.

Wakaso will however be the third Ghanaian to play for the French side in the last couple of years after Jordan Ayew enjoyed a successful stint there.

“I have heard a lot about FC Lorient by Pedrinho , In particular, and by Majeed Waris, who is a great friend.

“They told me good and I am happy today to arrive at the FCL. Playing in France was a real goal and being able to do it today is a great pleasure.

“With my new teammates we have a great challenge to keep the club in Ligue 1. We have the arguments to do it and I will do everything to reach it.”

Wakaso misses out in Ghana’s 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon despite being called uo for the last international assignment where Ghana lost 2-0 to Egypt.