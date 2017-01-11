Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees likely to be vetted in 2 weeks

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s wish for the Appointments Committee of Parliament to vet his ministerial nominees as quickly as possible may just be granted.

By Parliamentary procedures it will take two weeks from the day the House receives the list of nominees from the president before a nominee will be vetted.

According to the Deputy Minority Leader James Avedzi, the two weeks will allow for the public to submit a memorandum on any of the appointees before the appointee is vetted.

The issues raised in the memo submitted by the public will then be investigated and the appointee questioned about them.

Mr Avedzi said if this same procedure is to be complied with then the first batch of 13 ministerial nominees announced yesterday by the new president will be vetted in two weeks time.

The appointees include Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, Trades Minister Alan Kyeremanten, Justice Minister Gloria Akufo, Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.

Others are National Security Minister Kan Dapaah, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul.

In a roll call format, the President called each appointee before him, announced his or her profile, explained the reason for the appointment and a brief terms of reference for each of them.

He wanted Parliament to, as quickly as possible, vet the appointees so they will begin work to fulfill the campaign promises made to the people.

He was however quick to add that the request was not for Parliament to rubber stamp his appointees but must do due diligence.

Nana Akufo-Addo presented the list to Parliament yesterday and if the comment by James Avedzi is anything to go by, the first batch will be vetted next two weeks.