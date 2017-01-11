AFCON 2017: Black Stars not ready yet – Avram Grant

Black Stars head coach Avram Grant says his side are not in top shape ahead of the 2107 Africa cup of nations despite their first pre-AFCON friendly win on Tuesday.

The Israeli tested his side’s battle readiness for the tournament with a friendly against Uzbek side Bunyodkor. Goals from Asamoah Gyan and Frank Acheampong- all second half substitutes- gave the Black Stars a 2-0 win.

The former chelsea trainer was far from impressed with the performance but was quick to add they will be ready for their tournament opener on 17 January

”I cannot say they’re ready now but they will be ready in one week time,” Grant said.

”We have one week more and the target is to be ready physically and mentally before January 17th.

”Everything is going well by the program because the players are responding very well. I think we’ll achieve our target to be ready on January 17th.”

The team has been tasked to win this year’s cup after failing in 2015 as they finished second.

They are in the same group as seven time champions Egypt, Uganda as well as Mali.