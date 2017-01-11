AFCON 2017: Asamoah Gyan's influence delights Avram Grant

Ghana coach Avram Grant has praised Black Stars captain for his positive influence on the team as they prepare for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Gyan came from the bench to score in the team’s 2-0 win over Uzbekistan giants Bunyodkor in a trial match played on Tuesday in Dubai.

It was after his goal before Frank Acheampong added the second to make it 2-0.

Grant who was satisfied with his team’s output praised Gyan for his leadership on the pitch.

“Gyan is an amazing striker. Look at his stats compared to the minutes he played. His career is amazing so I’m not surprised he scored. He knows how to do it. He knows how to put the ball in the net,” he told Sports360.

Ghana are gunning to end their 35-year wait to win an AFCON title and the former Sunderland striker would be key for the West African powerhouse.