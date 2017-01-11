Ada Missing Head Found

1&2: The found head of Sarah Korkor Mormorbi Wormenor

The missing head of the 38-year-old woman, who was alleged to have been beheaded by her boyfriend, Kingsley Adowa Kisseh at Bedeku-Kpornya, a suburb of Kasseh in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region, has been found.

The head of the deceased, Sarah Korkor Mormorbi Wormenor, was reportedly found in a container, 50 meters away from the suspect’s house at an alcoholic distillery, which belongs to the brother of the suspect, one Emmanuel Wormenu.

The decapitated head has been deposited at the mortuary of the Police Hospital in Accra together with the lifeless body, pending autopsy.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Tema Regional Police Command, who confirmed the story to DAILY GUIDE, said the police were yet to conclude investigations for the suspect to be arraigned before court.

It would be recalled that news broke on Monday that an unemployed woman, Sarah Korkor Mormorbi Wormenor, was found decapitated in a bush with multiple sharp object wounds on her body.

While the corpse of the woman was at the Police Hospital for autopsy, police launched investigation into the matter to unravel the cause of the bizarre death of the woman.

Some indigenes of the area, who heard about the incident, quickly rushed to the house of the suspect where he was arrested and reportedly subjected him to severe beatings.

It took the intervention of the assembly member of the Bedeku Electoral Area, George Ahuahey, to rescue the suspect from the angry youth.

Kingsley Adowa Kisseh was quickly handed over to the Kasseh District Police to continue with investigation.

The suspect was said to have taken Madam Wormenor out on January 8, 2017 at about 10:10 pm.

The following morning, her relatives noticed that she had not returned home the previous night with her boyfriend.

They therefore headed straight to the residence of Kingsley Kisseh, which is about 300 meters away from the victim’s house, to find out why she had not returned home, only to be told by the suspect that they met and had a nice time on Sunday, January 8, 2017 at about 10:00 pm after which they went home separately.

About an hour later, the townfolks found the headless body of Wormenor and the supposed knife apparently used to commit the dastardly act.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema