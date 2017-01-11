Acting Chairman Of NPP Urges Party Supporters To Exercise Restraint

Acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Part, Freddie Blay

The acting national chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party Freddie Blay has called on rampaging members of the party to desist from invading state institutions.

His caution comes as the media is awash with reports of irate NPP supporters attempting to takeover key state facilities since Monday January 9.

Some of the party members have seized toll booths across the country as well as offices of state institutions such as YEA, NADMO, Passport Office, Tema Port among others in Accra and other parts of the country.

The official vehicle of the Municipal Chief Executive of Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency in the Western region James Atta Kakra Baidoo was also impounded by the some NPP youth Monday evening.

Speaking to Kwaku Obeng Adjei on the Starr Midday News Tuesday, the former first deputy speaker of Parliament said it is wrong for party members to take the laws of the land into their hands.

“Actions of these nature cannot be condoned by anybody, and we certainly do not endorse such conducts. Vandalism is a crime and we cannot be supporting it, but we must be clear on exactly what they have done or are doing at such places.

“Even though the supporters may feel that they were side-lined by the former government in the appointment and recruitment into such state agencies, and that it is their time to also enjoy, we still think it is not right to go attacking people who were duly employed into such facilities by the state,” he stated.

-Starrfmonline